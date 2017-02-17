Great Cards for Excellent Credit

Do you have excellent credit? If so, it’s time to upgrade to a better rewards credit card.

The banks are fighting harder than ever to win customers with excellent credit. Take advantage of your excellent credit today by getting a card that earns you more rewards. Our credit card experts have selected the top 8 credit card deals you can take advantage of right now:

Discover it® Miles - Unlimited 1.5x Rewards Card

If you’re looking for travel rewards alongside 0% intro APR on purchases, you need to checkout the Discover it® Miles card. This card offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 14 months. This gives travelers the flexibility to pay off large purchases over a longer period of time, while earning miles on their purchases. This is a great travel credit card that also comes with no foreign transaction fees, no annual fee, and no late fee on your first late payment. When you use this card, you’ll earn 1.5 miles for every $1 spent. Add in the fact that Discover will match all the miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year, and you can see why it is one of the top travel cards. Did we mention that you can fly any airline, any time, with no black out dates?

Blue Cash Preferred from American Express

We wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't feature the Blue Cash Preferred Card (a LendingTree advertiser) in any list of high-paying cash rewards cards. While this card has it's own 10% cash program (more on which below), what really makes this card tick is the absolutely fantastic 6% cash back it pays at US supermarkets. The cash back rates are unprecedented: 6% back at US supermarkets, 3% back on gas, 3% back at major department stores like Macy's, Nordstrom and JC Penny, and 1% back everywhere else. If the Blue Cash Preferred sounds too good to be true, note that there are some caveats: the 6% at US supermarkets is only on the first $6,000 you spend. So if you spend more than $500 a month on items at US supermarkets, you'll receive 6% back until you reach $6,000 in a year, then 1% back on everything over that. Note: you'll want to make sure you spend more than $30/week on items at US supermarkets in order to cover the $95 annual fee.

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Another top travel card. This card earns you 2 miles for every $1 spent and comes with a 40,000 mile sign up bonus after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months – equivalent to $400 in travel. It does have an annual fee of $59, but it’s waived the first year. The card allows you to fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime with no blackout dates a real plus for last minute travel plans. It also has zero foreign transaction fees and your miles don’t expire. All of these benefits make the Capital One Venture Card a great fit for all travelers and even once-a-year vacations!

Citi® Double Cash Card – 18 month BT offer

This is one of the best cash rewards card out there because it gives you cash back twice. You’ll earn 1% back when you make a purchase, and another 1% back when you make a payment. You’ll also receive a 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months. This is very helpful in paying off a balance when you transfer it to this card from another credit card. The best part about this card’s cash back? There’s no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn! This card is perfect for people who don’t want to keep up with rotating categories each quarter. When used responsibly, this card is a cash back machine. With a great rewards rate, 18 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers, and no annual fee, the Citi Double Cash is a smart choice for just about everyone!

Chase Slate®

This is one of the most popular cards for balance transfers. The Chase Slate® is the only card that has the unique combination of a long 0% intro APR, $0 annual fee, and $0 intro fee on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. If you are paying interest on any balance, you can transfer it completely for free within the first 60 days you have this card. It’s available to those with good credit, so it’s okay if your credit score isn’t quite perfect. If you’re ready to put your credit card debt behind you, the Chase Slate® has all the tools and perks you need to make it happen.

BankAmericard Cash Rewards™ Credit Card

0% intro APR for 12 billing cycles, combined with 3% cash back on gas, 2% cash back on grocery stores/wholesale clubs (on up to the first $2,500 in combined grocery/wholesale club/gas purchases each quarter), and 1% cash back on everything else makes this card a top pick. Did we mention this card comes with no annual fee? In case that wasn’t enough, you’ll also gain access to Bank of America’s award winning online & mobile banking. The reward rates get even better if you have a Bank of America checking or savings account and redeem your cash rewards into your checking or savings account. Finally, when you spend just $500 in the first 90 days, about $6 a day, you’ll receive a $100 bonus. With cash back, no annual fee, a long 0% intro APR, and a $100 sign up bonus, and you can see why this card is a top pick of ours!

Discover it® - Cashback Match™

This cash rewards card comes with a unique sign up bonus unlike anything you’ve seen; At the end of your first year, Discover will match the cash back you’ve earned. This is the only credit card that will match your cash back at the end of the first year. So if you earned $200 in cash back from purchases in your first year, Discover will match it, making your total cash back for the year $400! The Discover it card earns 5% cash back in popular spending categories that change each quarter and 1% on all other purchases. The 5% cash back categories include things like gas, groceries, dining, and more. On top of the incredible rewards program, this card comes with 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 14 months. There is even no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees, and no late fee for your first late payment. This card is perfect for cash rewards, financing a big purchase, transferring your high interest debt, and avoiding bank fees to help you save money.

