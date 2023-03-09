What to know Need additional funds while studying abroad in the U.S.? Ascent Student Loans offers student loans for non-U.S. citizens, non-U.S. permanent residents and non-Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students.

Undergraduate students can borrow up to 100% of their school’s cost of attendance ($200,000 aggregate) after other financial aid, with graduate student loans going up to $400,000. You can opt for up to nine months of deferred repayment after graduation — though interest will accrue during the deferment.

You may also be able to access a personal loan for non-U.S. citizens to cover non-educational-related expenses.

Eligibility requirements

You must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible institution and have a U.S. citizen or permanent resident cosigner when applying for an Ascent international student loan. You and your cosigner must meet income and credit score requirements, which vary.

U.S. citizens, permanent residents and DACA students can apply with or without a cosigner.