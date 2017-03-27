Student Loans: How to Borrow Wisely for College

How to cover the costs of college

When you apply for federal aid, you may be offered grants , scholarships or other financial aid , depending on your need, by either your educational institution or the government. These are your best options for paying for school since they don’t need to be repaid.

, or other , depending on your need, by either your educational institution or the government. These are your best options for paying for school since they don’t need to be repaid. Consider work study programs , which are job opportunities that can help cover your school bill, sometimes with roles related to your field of study.

, which are job opportunities that can help cover your school bill, sometimes with roles related to your field of study. Next, check with your college or university to see if they have any additional school scholarships or loan programs . Some schools will work with you to avoid taking on student debt.

. Some schools will work with you to avoid taking on student debt. Try searching online for outside groups related to your field of study that offer scholarships of their own, some based on financial need and some based on merit or other factors.

related to your field of study that offer scholarships of their own, some based on financial need and some based on merit or other factors. After that, you should turn to federal student loans . They usually have the lowest interest rates, and you can ask for a low repayment plan. Loan forgiveness is also possible. However, federal loans have borrowing limits, and some types are only given to those with low incomes.

. They usually have the lowest interest rates, and you can ask for a low repayment plan. Loan forgiveness is also possible. However, federal loans have borrowing limits, and some types are only given to those with low incomes. Once you’ve exhausted your federal loan opportunities, consider a private student loan with a good rate. Some also come with special features, like the ability to pause repayment if you lose your job.

Federal student loans usually make the most sense

These days, almost half of all college graduates leave school with student debt. And while any debt is a burden, federal student loans have advantages that make them easier to pay off.

Low rates The interest rates on federal student loans are usually lower than anything you’ll find with a private lender. The rate for each type of loan, along with a one-time origination fee, is set by the government each year and posted on the Federal Student Aid website. Even better: subsidized federal student loans won’t accrue interest while you’re in school. Repayment plans Federal loans also have choice when it comes to repayment. Options include “income-driven repayment plans,” which limit your monthly payment to a portion of your discretionary income (not including food and housing), so they should always be affordable. There’s even an online loan simulator to help you pick the best plan for you. Loan forgiveness Using federal loans also opens the door to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. This will wipe away all your remaining federal student debt after 10 years’ worth of payments while working for a non-profit, the military or any government agency, including state, local and tribal. Easy credit While getting a private loan will almost definitely require a full credit check, most federal student loans have no credit check at all. And even those loans that do need a check — PLUS loans for parents and graduate students — only look for bankruptcy or other serious adverse credit events. Also, you can generally get federal student loans on your own, while private loans may need a cosigner to guarantee them if you already have a great credit history. Other benefits Federal student loans also have other perks, such as: The government may sometimes offer one-off debt relief, such as when it suspended all loan repayment during the Covid epidemic.

You don’t need to make repayments until the end of your grace period, usually six months after graduation or leaving school — and with subsidized loans, you don’t accrue interest during this time.

You may be able to hit pause on repayment (also known as loan deferment) in some situations, such as if you’re unemployed or undergoing cancer treatment. FASFA: How to apply for student loans The FAFSA is the online form you’ll need to fill out to get any federal student loans or other aid.



Applications open at the beginning of October for the following school year, and you should try to submit yours as early as possible, since much federal and state aid is on a first-come, first-served basis.



For your FAFSA, you will need: A free account at StudentAid.gov

Tax info for yourself and any parent or spouse helping you pay

Your current bank balances, investment amounts and any childcare that you receive

Your personal information, including your Social Security number Types of federal student loans Direct Subsidized Loans For undergrads with financial need

No interest while in school Direct Unsubsidized Loans For undergrad and grad students

Interest accumulates while in school PLUS Loans For grad students and parents of students

Rates are higher than for Direct loans Private student loans: When you need more College is expensive, and you might not get enough in federal loans to pay your costs. Or you might not even qualify in the first place, due to your immigration status or other issues. This is where private student loans come in.

Featured partner College Ave is a major online lender with competitive educational loans for undergraduate, graduate and health profession students. Loans can cover up to 100% of school costs Offers instant credit decision Online application can take less than 3 minutes No origination or prepayment fees Apply Now

While federal loans have a lot of advantages, private student loans come with some bonuses of their own, such as:

Choice between fixed rates or variable rates that can rise or fall during the life of the loan

More options on your loan term (the time length of the loan)

Potentially higher borrowing limit based on your credit — and the credit of your cosigner, if any

Private loans can also be useful if you choose to refinance your federal student loans with a private lender to obtain a lower interest rate. However, doing so means permanently giving up those federal borrower protections, including income-driven repayment plans and certain loan forgiveness programs.

You will (probably) need a cosigner With private student loans, you’ll likely need strong credit to borrow the large sums of money you might need for school. Unless you’ve already built up a strong credit history (you can check your score for free here), then you’ll need a cosigner for your loan.



The cosigner — usually a parent or friend — agrees to take responsibility for the payments if you default.

Where to find private student loans

Since the interest rate you get on a private loan can be very different depending on your lender, you should try to shop around. Compare multiple offers to save as much as you can. Below are a couple of places to begin your search.

Your own bank or credit union

Check with the bank or credit union where you already have an account. It might be willing to offer a better deal to one of its regular customers, and approval could be more streamlined.

College Ave and other lenders

If you’re eligible, LendingTree can connect you with a private student loan option through College Ave, our partner lender for student loans. You can apply online in about three minutes and get a quick decision.

College Ave lets you borrow up to the entire school cost, and you can pick from multiple loan terms and repayment options. It also offers cosigner support to make that process easier.

Federal vs. private student loans: What’s the difference?